Carnival Corporation 2021 Alaska Start Deployment Rundown

Carnival Corporation announced late on Thursday it intends to have three ships from three brands sailing in Alaska starting in July as part of its restart plan and return to cruising with Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line.

Cruises will leave from Seattle on round-trip itineraries available to fully vaccinated guests only.

Here are the details:

Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Built: 2004

Occupancy at 100 Percent: 2,900 Guests

First Cruise: July 27

Details: Weekly departures through September 14 with Carnival Miracle. There are seven 7-day cruises featuring calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord. The September 14 departure is an 8-day cruise with an additional stop in Icy Strait Point.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Majestic Princess

Built: 2017

Occupancy at 100 Percent: 3,600 Guests

First Cruise: July 25

Details: Princess Cruises will resume operations in Alaska starting July 25 through September 26, with seven-day cruises onboard Majestic Princess. Its cruises include cruising in Glacier Bay National Park and port stops in Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

Holland America Line

Ship: Nieuw Amsterdam

Built: 2010

Occupancy at 100 Percent: 2,100 Guests

First Cruise: July 25

Details: Offering seven-day itineraries aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam, calling at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan, with scenic cruising in Alaska's iconic locales, including Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage. The first cruise for the brand is scheduled to depart July 24, with 10 Saturday departures that will operate through October 2.