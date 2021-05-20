AIDAperla Set to Open Western Med Season in July

On July 10, AIDA Cruises will open its cruise season with the AIDAperla in the Western Mediterranean.

Two different seven-day round trips from / to Palma de Mallorca (Spain) will be offered, which can also be combined into a 14-day cruise. Deployment runs through October 30, according to a press release. Bookings are set to open on June 4.

Port calls include Cadiz, Malaga, Cartagena and Barcelona on one itinerary, while the second voyage heads to Alicante, Ibiza, Valencia and Barcelona.

“We are very happy to offer our guests cruises from Palma de Mallorca again. We have been closely connected with the island for 25 years. AIDA is one of the most important cruise companies when it comes to sustainable local added value, even beyond the high tourist season. I would like to thank all our partners. Without their support this development would not have been possible,” said Felix Eichhorn, President AIDA Cruises.

“The Government of the Balearic Islands welcomes the restart of safe cruises in its ports. We are very satisfied with the results of the talks between the Balearic Islands and the Costa Group over the past few weeks so that we can start safely. We warmly welcome AIDA and its guests,” added Rosana Morillo, Directora General de Turismo Illes Balears Conselleria de Model Econòmic, Turisme i Treball.