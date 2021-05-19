SRC

Viking Announces July 2021 Restart of European River Sailings

CC Beyla Magdeburg Steiger

Viking announced today that it will restart its European river operations in July 2021 with select itineraries in Portugal, France and along the Rhine, according to a press release. 

Offered exclusively for vaccinated guests as part of Viking’s Welcome Back collection, the first five European river itineraries now available in July are among the company’s most popular: Rhine Getaway (8 days; Amsterdam to Basel), Portugal’s River of Gold (10 days; Lisbon to Porto), Paris & the Heart of Normandy (8 days; Paris roundtrip), Lyon & Provence (8 days; Avignon to Lyon) and France’s Finest, a 15-day journey that combines the northern and southern France itineraries in one experience.

This announcement comes immediately after the European Union agreed today to reopen its borders to vaccinated Americans and other travelers.

“The response to our initial Welcome Back ocean voyages has been overwhelmingly positive. It is clear that many people are eager to get back out into the world, and I would like to thank all of our destination partners for their support as we plan our return to service,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We have been delighted to greet our first guests back on board in England this week—and we are looking forward to welcoming travelers back on board some of our European river vessels in July.” 

 

