Heritage Expeditions Welcomes Former MS Hanseatic To its Fleet

New Zealand-based expedition cruise company Heritage Expeditions has announced that it will be operating the polar exploration vessel formerly known as the MS Hanseatic, Resolute and Society Adventurer from May 2022.

Rechristened the Heritage Adventurer, Heritage Expeditions Directors Aaron and Nathan Russ said the synergy between this pioneering expedition ship and their expedition cruise company allows it to forge new ground while "taking the experiential exploration Heritage Expeditions is renowned for to stylish new levels."

“The Heritage Adventurer, with its legendary history of polar exploration firsts and superior ice capabilities, will take center stage as our new flagship effortlessly adding new levels of comfort and sophistication to the authentic, intimate small group expeditions Heritage Expeditions was founded on,” said Aaron Russ.

The vessel’s rechristening to the Heritage Adventurer marries the history of the vessel with the legacy of HMS Adventure’s explorations alongside the HMS Resolution during Captain Cook’s second expedition of the Pacific, said Nathan Russ, adding works to get the vessel “Heritage ready” were about to commence.

“Over the coming months we will be working closely with the owners to co-ordinate an overhaul and refurbishment in preparation of Heritage Adventurer joining our fleet,” said Nathan Russ.

Built in 1991 at Finland’s Rauma shipyard and specifically designed for Polar exploration, the Heritage Adventurer is 124-metres long, boasts a 1A Super ice class and an impressive history of polar and remote region exploration.

Originally designed to accommodate 184 guests, Heritage Expeditions intends to operate the Heritage Adventurer with a maximum of just 140 expeditioners to create a spacious, comfortable onboard experience and continuation of the exceptional, personalized expedition experience synonymous with the company. While a fleet of 14 Zodiacs ensures all guests are able to maximize their expedition experience.

The Heritage Adventurer will commence operations in the Russian Far East, including Wrangel Island in May 2022, before venturing southwards through the South Pacific to New Zealand, the Subantarctic Islands and down into the heart of Antarctica, the Ross Sea.