AIDA Announces Winter 2021-2022 Deployment for AIDAcosma and AIDAnova

AIDA Cruises has announced that the itinerary for its newest ship, the AIDAcosma, will feature seven-day cruises around the Canary Islands in its debut season in winter 2021-2022.

Before the Canary Islands itinerary starts, AIDA Cruises will offer travelers a special voyage over Christmas and New Year's Eve, with the AIDAcosma embarking on Dec. 22, 2021, on a unique positioning cruise from Hamburg to Gran Canaria.

The AIDAcosma, like its sister ship the AIDAnova, is powered by environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas (LNG). It will offer guests exciting experiences with signature features from the AIDAnova such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360-degree stage, TV studio and the lavish Body & Soul Organic Spa.

According to a press release, guests will have extensive options for dining and celebrating with 17 restaurants and 23 bars. More highlights include a boulder wall, a waterpark with a double water slide and a spacious pool deck at the stern, which extends across the entire width of the ship. The breathtaking infinity pool offers magnificent views of the sea.

During the Canary Islands season, the AIDAcosma sailings will be offered from Jan. 5, 2022, to Apr. 9, 2022. From Apr. 13, 2022, the ship departs on a positioning cruise toward the Mediterranean. Subsequently, seven-day cruises to popular Mediterranean destinations starting in Palma de Mallorca or Barcelona are offered.

The AIDAcosma's sister ship the AIDAnova will offer voyages in the Arabian Gulf. On Nov. 5, 2021, the positioning cruise will start from Palma de Mallorca to Abu Dhabi or Dubai. The seven-day cruises in the Arabian Gulf will be offered throughout the winter season, starting Nov. 26, 2021. Then on Apr. 7, 2022, the AIDAnova will return to Hamburg via the Mediterranean on a variety of positioning cruises. C

ruises with the AIDAcosma departing from Oct. 23 through Dec. 21, 2021, cannot take place, AIDA wrote. Guests who were booked on impacted cruises and their travel advisors are being notified.