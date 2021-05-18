Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Judge Orders CDC and Florida to Mediation Over Cruise Industry

The State of Florida's lawsuit to reopen the cruise industry against the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is heading to mediation as ordered by Judge Steven D. Merryday.

The Judge, via signed order on May 18, said both parties must participate in the mediation prior to June 1, 2021.

In April, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to allow cruises to restart in the United States. Alaska and Texas ended up joining the lawsuit. 

DeSantis said the federal government and the CDC had locked down the cruise industry for over a year and it was not reasonable. 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide