SRC

Expedition Demand Surging as Lindblad Adds Two Ships to 2021 Alaska Program

Sea Bird

Lindblad Expeditions has confirmed plans to add additional voyages for the 2021 season in Alaska this summer.

Citing robust demand for its Alaska programming, Lindblad will reactivate its two remaining U.S.-flagged vessels – and has added an additional 13 cruise departures.

The 62-guest sister ships, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion will explore Alaska on a series of Wild Escape departures starting June 25, 2021 and continuing through August.

For an in-depth look at the booming expedition cruise market, see the 2021 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report