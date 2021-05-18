Expedition Demand Surging as Lindblad Adds Two Ships to 2021 Alaska Program

Lindblad Expeditions has confirmed plans to add additional voyages for the 2021 season in Alaska this summer.

Citing robust demand for its Alaska programming, Lindblad will reactivate its two remaining U.S.-flagged vessels – and has added an additional 13 cruise departures.

The 62-guest sister ships, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion will explore Alaska on a series of Wild Escape departures starting June 25, 2021 and continuing through August.

For an in-depth look at the booming expedition cruise market, see the 2021 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.