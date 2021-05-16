Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

It's Official: Royal Caribbean Cancels Odyssey's Israel Season

Odyssey of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has made it official as the new Odyssey of the Seas won't sail from Haifa for her inaugural season.

The company cited the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as the reason.

Royal Caribbean had announced in March the vessel would sail from Haifa and offer Israelis a combination of three- to seven-night escapes visiting the Greek Isles and Cyprus. 

The new Quantum-Ultra class ship is now making her way to Florida, where she is expected to arrive at Port Canaveral.

More deployment news for the ship is expected to follow this week.

