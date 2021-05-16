Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

First Look as New P&O Iona Sails into Southampton

P&O Iona

The new 5,200 guest P&O Iona sailed into Southampton on Sunday ahead of her naming ceremony.

P&O Iona

Dame Irene Hays, chair of Hays Travel, Britain’s largest independent travel agency, will name the LNG-fueled ship and a specially produced Nebuchadnezzar (equivalent to 20x 750ml bottles) of Alex James’s Britpop cider will smash against the hull of the ship to bring it good fortune in the future.

P&O Iona

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said “It is a landmark day for both P&O Cruises and for the travel industry as a whole.

P&O Iona

“We are on the cusp of a bright new beginning and Iona’s arrival into Southampton this morning is very visible evidence of this much anticipated future.

“Our guests are longing to get back to sea and Iona’s summer season of UK coastal cruises, including her maiden voyage on August 7 up to her namesake island of Iona, have seen overwhelming demand.”

 

