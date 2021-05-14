Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Differ on July U.S. Cruising Plans

The three largest cruise brands are targeting different restart plans should get the green light to cruise in July from U.S. ports, according to recent announcements and comments from executives.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line said earlier this week it is hoping for a July restart in the U.S. on select ships.

Carnival hopes to begin operating sailings on three ships from Florida and Texas, including the Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston, and Carnival Horizon from Miami.

The Miami-based company also said that if it can find a solution to allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, the Carnival Miracle will assume some of the Carnival Freedom's departures from Seattle.

Royal Caribbean International

“We believe we are now seeing a clear way forward to safe cruising in the near future,” said Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, on the company's business update call in late April.

Added Michael Bayley, CEO and president of the Royal Caribbean International brand: “With what (CDC letter) we received last night July looks very realistic (for restarting cruises in North America).”

As for the Alaska season, Fain noted there are uncertainties and that service resumption may require a waiver from the Passenger Vessels Service Act as long as Canada will not allow ship calls. Alternatively, Canada could allow technical calls.

“Given the momentum, there is reason for optimism,” he added.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line had intended to restart in the United States on July 4, having submitted what it referred to as an ironclad plan and letter to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in early April.

But as of early May, and with no reply from the CDC, company executives said that a July restart from U.S. ports won't be happening.

"The July U.S. launch at least from our company, it's just not possible," said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO, on the company's first quarter earnings call in early May.

"It was possible back in early April, when we proposed to the CDC 100 percent vaccination. We've always said it takes about 90 days to stand up a vessel.

"So from April 5, when we submitted our proposal, 90 days would have been early July and that was possible, but today we're in early May, so now we're looking past that. But look there is more to it than just what the CDC says, there is only so much capacity to be able to stand up vessels."

Del Rio said getting a cruise ship ready to sail after a 15 to 18 month lay up was not an overnight process.