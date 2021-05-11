SRC

Carnival Cruise Line Eyes Three Ship July Cruising Strategy From U.S. Ports

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Cruise Line today notified its guests and travel advisor partners of cancellations for additional sailings as it works toward plans for a possible July restart in the U.S. on select ships, according to a press release. 

Carnival hopes to begin operating sailings on three ships from Florida and Texas, including the Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston, and Carnival Horizon from Miami.  

Further, if Carnival can find a solution to allow cruise ships to visit Alaska, the Carnival Miracle will assume some of the Carnival Freedom's departures from Seattle. 

"Given that there is still some uncertainty in our ability to operate these cruises, guests booked on those sailings who wish to make alternate summer vacation plans may cancel without penalty by May 31, 2021 and receive a full refund," the company said, in a statement. 

The company is cancelling sailings on all other ships through July 30, 2021.  Guests whose cruises are cancelled are eligible for a future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC) or a full refund. 

"We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered.  We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.  "We sincerely appreciate the continued patience and understanding of our guests and travel advisor partners and will share additional information as quickly as we can."

Separately, late last week Carnival notified its guests that Carnival Splendor's pause out of Sydney was extended another month, as it cancelled sailings from Aug. 19 to Sept. 17, 2021.

