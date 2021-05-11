Royal Caribbean Ship to Host Monsters of Rock Cruise in 2022

The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise is set to sail on the Freedom of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International in 2022, marking the sailing's 10th anniversary

Departing out of Miami, Florida, promoter On The Blue announced the five-night full ship charter cruise will set sail February 9 to 14 and visit two ports in CocoCay, Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, and feature performances from Alice Cooper, along with performances from over 35 artists.

The public on-sale kicks off on May 11 at 9:00 am ET, with cabins starting at $1,799.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement).

The supporting lineup for the cruise includes Queensrÿche, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Lit, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Michael Monroe, Great White, H.E.A.T, Loudness, Pat Travers, Y&T, Eclipse, Vixen, Rose Tattoo, Black ‘N Blue, Firewind, Chris Holmes, Joel Hoekstra, Lillian Axe, Faster Pussycat, Pink Cream 69, Dangerous Toys, Killer Dwarfs, XYZ, Beasto Blanco, Electric Boys, Crazy Lixx, Little Caesar, Roxanne, Signal 13, and The Mayor of MORC - John Corabi. Plus, official cruise hosts -- Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM), comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit TV show “That Metal Show”), SiriusXM’s “Ozzy’s Boneyard” and “Hair Nation” hosts Keith Roth and Lüc Carl, Nikki Blakk, Izzy and Brian, Metal DJ Will, and Ginger Fish -- will be moderating Q&A’s and activities specifically designed to bring the party up a notch, the charterer said in a statement.

In addition to performances, MORC ‘22 will host interactive events between artists and cruisers, including: Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, “So You Think You Can Shred,” Cooking with Rock Stars, Painting With Rock Stars, Rock Stars vs Average Joe Basketball, and Beach Volleyball, with more to be announced. Furthermore, the cruise will host themed nights, opportunities to dine with selected bands, and artist photo experiences.