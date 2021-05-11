Silversea Announces Return to Galapagos, Starting June 19

Silversea Cruises today announced its return to service in the Galápagos Islands aboard its new ship the Silver Origin, which arrived in San Cristóbal on April 30.

Full vaccinations will be mandatory for guests and crew embarking the Silver Origin from June 19, forming part of a comprehensive, multi-layered set of science-backed protocols that will help to safeguard the health and safety of guests, crew, and visited communities, according to a statement from the cruise line.

“Having worked exceptionally hard on our healthy return to service plan, we are delighted to be nearing the moment in which our extended family is reunited aboard our two new ships, Silver Origin and Silver Moon,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO. “We extend our sincerest gratitude to the Ecuadorian Government and the Galápagos Government Council for their ongoing cooperation and their willingness to welcome cruising back to this remarkable archipelago. The first ship to join our fleet since Silversea Cruises joined the Royal Caribbean Group and our cruise line’s first destination-specific ship, Silver Origin is unique in her elegance. Following an extended period at home, our guests are eager to continue their discovery of our planet, and there are few destinations that inspire travelers with such unique natural beauty as the Galápagos Islands.”

“Our two new itineraries have been thoughtfully crafted by our destination experts to optimize the cruise experience in this extraordinary part of the world, providing more opportunities for guests to admire the archipelago’s iconic wildlife species, including the Galápagos Penguin, green sea turtles, endemic land and marine iguanas, whitetip reef sharks, Galápagos sea lions, and many remarkable bird species,” added Fernando Delgado, Vice President and General Manager of Silversea Cruises Ecuador. “And with Silver Origin offering the highest expert guide-to-guest ratio (1:10) and the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio (1:12.5) in the region, travelers will enjoy the most iconic experiences on offer with unprecedented insight and access. We thank the Ecuadorian Government and the Galápagos Government Council for their continued support and we look forward to inspiring our guests to safeguard this magical destination for generations to come.”