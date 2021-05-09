Top 5 Cruise Resumption Homeports

The cruise industry is preparing to enter in a new chapter of service resumption, with several markets reopening and welcoming passengers back.

While the restarts are taking place in several parts of the world, some regions will see more ships and brands in the next couple months.

In Europe a few ports are leading the way, with up to ten vessels in some homeports.

Cruise Industry News looked at multiple restart plans to find the five ports with most capacity:

Southampton (England)

10 ships and 33,585 berths

MSC Virtuosa (4,888 berths)

Marella Explorer (1,850 berths)

Britannia (3,611 berths)

Celebrity Silhouette (2,894 berths)

Anthem of the Seas (4,100 berths)

Disney Magic (1,750 berths)

Queen Elizabeth (2,092 berths)

Regal Princess (3,600 berths)

Iona (5,200 berths)

Sky Princess (3,600 berths)

Athens (Greece)

8 ships and 11,538 berths

Celestyal Crystal (950 berths)

Celestyal Olympia (1,664 berths)

Silver Moon (596 berths)

Celebrity Apex (2,908 berths)

Seabourn Ovation (604 berths)

Norwegian Jade (2,400 berths)

Eurodam (2,104 berths)

Star Breeze (312 berths)

Genoa (Italy)

3 ships and 13,588 berths

MSC Seaside (4,140 berths)

MSC Grandiosa (4,888 berths)

MSC Seashore (4,560 berths)

Kiel (Germany)

3 ships and 9,214 berths

MSC Seaview (4,140 berths)

AIDAsol (2,174 berths)

Mein Schiff 1 (2,900 berths / projected)

Venice (Italy)

3 ships and 7,360 berths