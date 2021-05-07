AIDA Cruises Extends Canary Islands Season Through July

AIDA Cruises said that it is extending AIDAperla's Canary Islands season through July, offering new dates for booking beginning May 7, 2021.

The new voyages depart from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on June 12, 19 and 26, 2021.

AIDAperla is currently sailing on seven- and 14-day voyages around the Canary Islands.

According to AIDA, the Canary Islands have been one of the few vacation destinations in Europe with consistently low incidence levels for many months. AIDA said that thanks to the Spanish government’s regulations for safe travel, which coincide with AIDA’s enhanced health and safety protocols, many AIDA guests have been able to enjoy relaxing holidays in the Canary Islands.

With the AIDAblu starting on Greek cruises on May 23, 2021, and AIDAsol starting on May 22, 2021 in Germany, AIDA said it will be offering its guests even more exciting destinations for their holiday.

AIDA also announced that cruises in other destinations are currently not possible and, therefore, it has to cancel all other sailings with a departure date between May 18 and June 10, 2021. AIDA is happy to offer affected guests to rebook to one of the Canary Islands, Greek voyages or cruises from Germany as well as a later voyage from AIDA’s diverse offer.

With a testing strategy for guests and crew members already utilized on several cruises, AIDA said its top priority is for all guests to enjoy their vacation safely.

The enhanced health and safety protocols – tested by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV – includes a mandatory PCR test for detecting viruses and bacteria before traveling, as well as regular health checks, social distance and hygiene rules, medical care including test capacities onboard and other measures.