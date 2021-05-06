PortMiami and Carnival Get EPA Funding for Shore Power Project

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) announced a $2 million allocation for PortMiami’s Shore Power Pilot Program, according to a press release.

This pilot program, announced in March 2021, will be in partnership with Carnival Cruise Line at the new Cruise Terminal F.

Pending the completion of the pilot program study and the necessary infrastructure work, Carnival Cruise Line will commit to utilizing shore power for up to four vessels at new Cruise Terminal F starting in 2023 according to the port.

In February, Miami-Dade County signed a joint statement with six leading cruise companies – Carnival Corporation, Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Group, and Virgin Voyages – and Florida Power and Light to bring shore power to PortMiami.

“We’re so proud that efforts to bring shore power to PortMiami are quickly progressing,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This DERA grant will help us fund shore power infrastructure making PortMiami the first seaport in Florida and the southeastern United States to provide this connection. We are committed not just to bringing back cruising in the months ahead – but to building back a more resilient cruise industry and continuing to make the Port a leader in sustainability."

“We appreciate Mayor Levine Cava’s leadership to move this pilot project expeditiously through the process. Carnival welcomes this development and the opportunity to serve as the partner in the shore power pilot program at PortMiami,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “In combination with our Terminal F project and the Carnival Celebration LNG ship we are bringing to Miami in 2022, the DERA grant provides additional momentum to the shared goal of enhanced environmental operations.”