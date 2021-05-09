5 Sunny MSC Itineraries You May Not Know About

From the Mediterranean and Caribbean to South Africa and Brazil, MSC Cruises has a wide footprint in some of the best climates.

Cruise Industry News has picked out five interesting itineraries offered by the world’s fastest-growing cruise brand.

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Date: October 28, 2021

Length: 10 nights

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Ports: Alicante (Spain), Málaga (Spain), Casablanca (Morocco), Lisbon (Portugal), Barcelona (Spain) and Marseilles (France)

This 10-night cruise sails from MSC’s main homeport in Italy, Genoa, combining favorite destinations in the Mediterranean with visits to Morocco and Portugal. The itinerary includes visits to seven ports in five countries. Other than an unusual stop at Casablanca, the cruise features less visited destinations in Spain, such as Alicante.

Ship: MSC Divina

Date: October 9, 2022

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Port Canaveral (USA) to Miami (USA)

Ports: Ocean Cay (Bahamas), Ocho Rios (Jamaica), Oranjestad (Aruba), Cartagena de Indias (Colombia), Colon (Panama) and Puerto Limón (Costa Rica)

Sailing from Port Canaveral to Miami, this 11-night Caribbean cruise includes calls in Colombia, Jamaica, Aruba, Panama and Costa Rica. Before returning to the United States, the MSC Divina will also visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC’s new private island in the Bahamas.

Ship: MSC Musica

Date: December 20, 2021

Length: 6 nights

Homeport: Durban (South Africa)

Ports: Maputo (Mozambique), Ilha dos Portugueses (Mozambique) and Pomene (Mozambique)

MSC is one of the few cruise lines to offer regular itineraries in Southern Africa. While most of the cruises in the region are short, this Christmas voyage with the MSC Musica offers one week aboard the ship. Sailing from South Africa, it visits three destinations in Mozambique.

One of the highlights of the itinerary is Ilha dos Portugueses, a small remote island near Maputo.

Ship: MSC Magnifica

Date: December 2021 to March 2022

Length: 7 nights

Homeport: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

Ports: Saudi Arabia and Red Sea

In April, MSC announced new cruises to Saudi Arabia and the Red Sea. The cruise line entered an agreement with the local authorities to offer unique week-long cruises from the Port of Jeddah, one of the largest Saudi cities.

According to a press release, the itineraries will visit a selection of destinations in the region and three Saudi ports, including AlWajh, the gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage site of AlUla.

Ship: MSC Seaside

Date: December 30, 2021

Length: 8 nights

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Ports: Ilha Grande (Brazil), Copacabana Beach (Brazil), Ilhéus (Brazil), Salvador (Brazil) and Búzios (Brazil)

This New Year’s cruise allows guests to enjoy the unique fireworks display of Copacabana in Brazil. The beach in Rio de Janeiro is famous for having one of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties in the world.

The itinerary also includes calls in four other destinations, including the island of Ilha Grande and Salvador, Brazil’s former colonial capital.