When Might Costa Ships Cruise Again? Here's the List

The LNG-powered Costa Smeralda is already cruising again in the Mediterranean, with Costa starting up three more ships in Southern Europe this summer with more expected to follow.

Here's a ship-by-ship look at the expected first sailing of each Costa ship as the cruise industry gets back into service, using deployment data and Costa's own website. Data is subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: June 26, 2021

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mykonos (with overnight), Katakolon, Corfu and Bari

Costa Diadema

Capacity at 100%: 3,700

Date: September 22, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona and Marseille

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: September 23, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Málaga, Cádiz, Lisbon, Gibraltar, Valencia and Barcelona

Costa Favolosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: October 1, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Málaga, Praia da Vitória, Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, Cádiz, Barcelona and Marseille

Costa Firenze

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Palermo, Naples, Messina and Cagliari

Costa Fortuna

Capacity at 100%: 2,720

Date: October 9, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Barcelona and Marseille

Costa Luminosa

Capacity at 100%: 2,260

Date: May 16, 2021

Homeport: Trieste (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Corfu, Piraeus, Mykonos and Katakolon

Costa Magica

Capacity at 100%: 2,720

Date: October 15, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Málaga, Casablanca, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, St. Cruz de Tenerife and Funchal

Costa Mediterranea

Capacity at 100%: 2,114

Date: November 13, 2021

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Koh Samui, Laem Chabang and Sihanoukville

Costa Pacifica

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: September 20, 2021

Homeport: Cagliari (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Palermo, Civitavecchia, La Spezia, Marseille and Barcelona

Costa Serena

Capacity at 100%: 3,000

Date: July 30, 2021

Homeport: Fukuoka (Japan)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maizuru, Kanazawa, Niigata, Aomori and Busan

Costa Smeralda

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: In service since May 1, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, Cagliari and La Spezia

Costa Toscana

Capacity at 100%: 5,224

Date: December 26, 2021

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ilhéus and Salvador

Costa Venezia

Capacity at 100%: 4,232

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Tianjin (China)

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nagasaki and Fukuoka