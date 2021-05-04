SRC

Princess Announces 2023 Canada and New England Cruise Program

Regal Princess

Princess Cruises has announced its 2023 cruise and cruisetour season, which goes on sale May 5, 2021.

The upcoming program offers 16 departures from New York, Québec City and Ft. Lauderdale, visiting 17 destinations, 11 states and provinces in three countries, with five itineraries sailing on the Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess.

Cruises range from seven to 16 days.

Highlights: 

• Canada & New England – Regal Princess – Seven Days: Roundtrip from New York, visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), and Halifax.
Cruises depart September 16, 23, 30, October 7, 14, 21, 28, 2023

• Classic Canada & New England – Caribbean Princess – 10 Days: From New York City to Québec (More Ashore overnight), with port stops in Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), and Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island).
Cruises depart August 30, September 19 and October 9, 2023

• Classic Canada & New England – Caribbean Princess – 10 Days: From Québec (More Ashore overnight) to New York City, visiting Saguenay, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Halifax, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park) and Boston.
Departure dates of August 4, September 9 and 29, 2023

• Canada & Colonial America – Caribbean Princess - 13 days: From Ft. Lauderdale to Québec (More Ashore overnight) visiting Norfolk (with access to Williamsburg and Jamestown), New York, Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Halifax and Sydney (Cape Breton Island).
Cruise departs July 22, 2023

• Canada & Colonial America – Caribbean Princess – 12 Days: From Québec (More Ashore overnight) to Ft. Lauderdale, visiting Halifax, Portland, Boston, Newport and New York City.
Cruise departs October 19, 2023

• Greenland & Canada – Caribbean Princess - 16 days: Roundtrip from New York City visiting Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Nanortalik and St. John (Newfoundland).
Cruise departs Aug 14, 2023

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report