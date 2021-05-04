Southampton Announces Name of Newest Cruise Terminal

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced that Southampton’s fifth open-access cruise terminal will be named Horizon Cruise Terminal.

According to a press release, there were nearly 4,000 name suggestions from across the world that took part in a naming competition.

Horizon Cruise Terminal was put forward by Anna Chojnacka and was chosen at random from multiple entries of the same name. Chojnacka won a seven-night cruise holiday offered by the terminal’s cruise partner, MSC Cruises. The winner of the second token collect competition, Lin Malt from Hampshire, won a seven-night cruise holiday offered by the terminal’s other cruise partner, Norwegian Cruise Line.

Horizon Cruise Terminal now joins the line-up of the four existing cruise terminals in the port, which are named Queen Elizabeth II Cruise Terminal, City Cruise Terminal, Ocean Cruise Terminal and Mayflower Cruise Terminal.

“We are delighted to be announcing the name for the port’s newest cruise terminal. We selected this name as the shape of the terminal roof is such a distinctive silhouette on the horizon as you come through Dock Gate 10. Cruise is such an important part of the city’s heritage, culture and history, and we liked how this name suggests a new start for cruise following a challenging year,” said Director at ABP in Southampton, Alastair Welch.

“We knew that reaching out to the members of public to help us name this important piece of the city and port’s future, would generate some fantastic ideas and we have been so pleased with the strong response. We’re incredibly grateful to have worked with our cruise partners Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises to support this competition by providing European cruises as a prize. We’re looking forward to welcoming our first cruise passengers to Horizon Cruise Terminal this summer, and the new terminal becoming an iconic part of the horizon line of the city,” he added.

The Horizon Cruise Terminal is located in the port’s Western Docks, inside Dock Gate 10.

The fifth dedicated cruise terminal at the port will have roof-mounted solar power and will also have shore power connectivity installed. With construction on track, the port will be welcoming ships alongside from summer 2021, ABP said.