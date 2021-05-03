MSC Seaside Now Sailing in Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaside has joined the MSC Grandiosa back at sea on May 1, welcoming guests back onboard for weekly seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean, featuring new destinations in Siracusa in Sicily and Taranto in Puglia, Italy. This was announced in a press release.

The ship is now two days into her voyage, having departed from Genoa, Italy on May 1, followed by a relaxing day at sea on May 2, and today, May 3, is in the port of Valetta, Malta. As part of her itinerary, the ship will also call in Civitavecchia for Rome.

The Seaside becomes the second MSC ship back at sea for the 2021 summer season, with further ships, including sister ship and future flagship the Seashore to join them in the Mediterranean from August. All ships will implement the company’s rigorous health and safety protocol, which has been developed with a Blue Ribbon Expert Panel.

The Sicilian port of Siracusa makes its MSC Cruises debut offering a choice of protected shore excursions so that guests can discover the rich historical and archaeological sites in this area, including the Greek theater of Siracusa, the biggest ever built in Sicily and one of the largest in the Greek world, or immerse themselves in the beautiful countryside and baroque cities where the world-famous Inspector Montalbano films are shot.

The southern town of Taranto in Puglia will offer something very special for those looking for a day to relax and unwind while making the most of this historic region. The old town of Taranto, full of charm with its winding alleys and dozens of churches and palaces and the National Archaeological Museum of Taranto displays the history of Southern Italy and the roots of its culture. In addition to the range of protected excursions, MSC said that it will introduce a special private beach experience in Taranto from June for MSC Seaside’s guests. A day out at the beach is an important part of a summer holiday so now guests on the Seaside will be able to relax on the sandy beach next to the clear waters of the Ionian Sea.

The Seaside combines indoor and outdoor areas to connect guests with the sea and features generous outdoor spaces with plenty of outdoor deck space and pools. Located as low as Deck 8 is a unique seafront promenade lined with places to eat, drink, shop, swim and sunbathe. The ship features the MSC Yacht Club for those looking for exclusivity and privacy with the facilities of a private club and a 24/7 butler service.