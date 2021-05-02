Intellian

Two Carnival Cruise Line Ships Arrive in Galveston Ahead of Cruise Rally

The Carnival Breeze and Vista arrive in Galveston

Two of Carnival Cruise Line’s Galveston-based ships, the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista, arrived at the Port of Galveston on Sunday ahead of a cruise rally at the port on Monday to discuss the economic impact of the pause in operation that has lasted over a year.

Carnival President Christine Duffy and Galveston Mayor Dr. Craig Brown will be among the speakers at the event that is hosted by the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) which will be represented by FMC Commissioners Louis E. Sola and Carl W. Bentzel, according to a press release.

Galveston port and community officials as well as local business leaders will be on hand at the Monday event. 

Carnival Cruise Line launched the first year-round cruise program from Galveston in 2000 and said it is the only cruise operator with three year-round ships based at the Port of Galveston, carrying roughly 750,000 guests annually, according to a press release.

