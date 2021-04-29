Disney Wish Details Revealed

Disney Cruise Line revealed design and guest experience details today for its new ship, the Disney Wish, set to enter service June 9, 2022, from Port Canaveral. She will be sailing three- and four-day cruises to Nassau and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

The fifth ship in the Disney fleet, the Wish will be introducing new features and venues for entertainment and dining, as well as adult, family and children programming.

Enchantment is a key word to describe the new ship, according to executives who spoke during a presentation. They said they will capture enchantment by bringing Disney fairytales to life through fairytale castles, forests and animals, and spirt of the sea, in addition to super heroes and the traditional Disney characters.

New adults-only experiences will include Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge and specialty dining with the Palo Steakhouse, the Enchante by Chef Arnaud Lallement, and The Rose, inspired by the Beauty and the Beast.

Adults will also find a retreat in the Quiet Cove Pool District.

Family restaurants will include Arendelle, a Frozen-themed experience with performances during the meal; Worlds of Marvel, described as a cinematic dining adventure; and 1923 paying homage to the golden age of animation and offering a tribute to Disney’s California heritage.

In true Disney style, the younger passengers will be able to enjoy the Oceaneer Club, the Marvel Super Hero Academy, the Fairytale Hall and the Imagineering Lab.

The youngest passengers, from 6 months to three years, will have the Small World Nursery, including babysitting services.

Older kids, from 11 to 17, will be able to “chill and play” on their own in what Disney calls trendy hangouts and counselor-led programs designed to engage the unique interests of tweens and teens. Ages 11 to 14 will have their own hangout said to be inspired by a New York City loft, and the 14-to 17-year-olds will have their space described as inspired by a Parisian artist’s lofte.

Accommodations will include more so-called premium staterooms and new two-story suites, a first for Disney.

The Walt Disney Theatre will feature two new, original show productions, with no further details available during today’s presentation as well as a reissue of Aladdin.

There will also be two 84- and 86-seat screening rooms for Disney storytelling in the form of movies and 3D technology, including classic and first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and more.

Another new feature on deck will be the AquaMouse – a 760 feet water ride with show scenes, lighting and special effects, and, according to Disney, splashtacular surprises. In addition will be more pools and deck space, as well as a waterplay area for children and families.

Other venues include The Grand Hall, a fairytale castle-inspired atrium to be featuring special effects, and Luna, the ship’s town square, a gathering place and entertainment hub for families during the day and adults-only in the evening.

At 144,000 tons, the Disney Wish will be able to carry 4,000 passengers and will have a crew of 1,555.

She is the first of three new-generation ships being built for Disney at Meyer Werft through 2025. All three will be fueled by LNG.