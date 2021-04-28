Carnival President Duffy Visits First Carnival Cruise Ship in More Than a Year

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy today went onboard one of the company’s ships, Carnival Sunshine, in Miami, marking her first visit to a company ship since the industry's shutdown in March 2020.

The team of Carnival Sunshine, which was docked at PortMiami’s Terminal E, gave Duffy a warm welcome as she met with senior officers, toured the ship with Captain Leonardo Contarino, Chief Engineer Dinko Biskupovic and Hotel Director Steve Scandale, and engaged with the crew members who are on board providing essential services to maintain the vessel and preparing for the company’s eventual return to service, according to a statement from Carnival.

“Ship visits are one of the favorite parts of my job and it was really wonderful seeing and interacting with the Carnival Sunshine team who were excellent hosts. Hopefully this is the first of many ship visits and a clear indication that we’re on the road back to restarting operations,” said Duffy.

“The crew truly enjoyed seeing Christine in person – it was a most welcome moment for all. More than anything, we can’t wait to begin service again to provide our guests with wonderful vacation memories,” said Captain Contarino.