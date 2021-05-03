Intellian

Daniel Boulud to Launch Restaurant on New Celebrity Ship

Le Voyage

Among the highlights of the new Celebrity Beyond when she launches in 2022 will be Le Voyage, a new 50-seat restaurant by star chef Daniel Boulud.

Named Le Voyage, travel is the inspiration for the globally inspired flavors within the venue, according to Celebrity, which said it is designed to transport guests to the very places that inspire the Michelin-rated chef.

“Le Voyage will be a culinary journey like no other and will reflect the flavors of the destinations the ship will visit. The menu will be grounded in the DNA of my French roots, but, at the same time, it’s going to be very adventurous. My goal is to create a wonderfully comfortable environment where the food is center stage. I want this to be the most special restaurant at sea.," said Boulud.

Le Voyage

Complementing the menu is the restaurant’s ambiance, which is also the result of Jouin Manku’s creative talents. Intimate seating cocoons are surrounded by luminous portals highlighting the themes of journey and travel, while graphically lit “glass flutes” provide layers of light and texture to create an enchanting experience,  according to the company. 

Providing a sense of occasion and flow, the Le Voyage experience has a separate entrance and exit, concludes with a customized sweet prepared in Boulud's own farewell boutique.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

ENSTO

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide