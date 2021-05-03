Daniel Boulud to Launch Restaurant on New Celebrity Ship

Among the highlights of the new Celebrity Beyond when she launches in 2022 will be Le Voyage, a new 50-seat restaurant by star chef Daniel Boulud.

Named Le Voyage, travel is the inspiration for the globally inspired flavors within the venue, according to Celebrity, which said it is designed to transport guests to the very places that inspire the Michelin-rated chef.

“Le Voyage will be a culinary journey like no other and will reflect the flavors of the destinations the ship will visit. The menu will be grounded in the DNA of my French roots, but, at the same time, it’s going to be very adventurous. My goal is to create a wonderfully comfortable environment where the food is center stage. I want this to be the most special restaurant at sea.," said Boulud.

Complementing the menu is the restaurant’s ambiance, which is also the result of Jouin Manku’s creative talents. Intimate seating cocoons are surrounded by luminous portals highlighting the themes of journey and travel, while graphically lit “glass flutes” provide layers of light and texture to create an enchanting experience, according to the company.

Providing a sense of occasion and flow, the Le Voyage experience has a separate entrance and exit, concludes with a customized sweet prepared in Boulud's own farewell boutique.