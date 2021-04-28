Oceania Cruises Announces Restart of Cruise Operations in August 2021

Oceania Cruises announced that it will resume cruise operations with the 1,250-guest Marina in August, beginning with sailings to Scandinavia and Western Europe.

The Marina will resume her originally published voyage schedule, commencing on August 29, 2021 in Copenhagen, according to a press release.

“The entire Oceania Cruises team is excited to now shift our focus to safely restarting operations and ultimately welcoming back our guests to begin exploring the world once again,” stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises.

Phased restart dates for the balance of the Oceania Cruises fleet will be forthcoming and itineraries will be evaluated for port availability and adjusted as needed closer to the sailing dates, the company said.

Oceania said it is undertaking a phased restart with its science-backed plan for a healthy return to service that protects guests, crew and communities visited.

The robust SailSAFETM Health and Safety Program creates multiple layers of protection against COVID-19 and was developed with guidance from our team of public health and scientific experts including the Healthy Sail Panel and the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council.

“At Oceania Cruises, we value health, well-being and safety above all else. Our guests, our crew, and, of course, the many amazing, dedicated people who work with us in the destinations we travel to are the very lifeblood of our business and we’ll do everything in our power to safeguard their health and safety,” stated Binder.