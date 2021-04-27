Lindblad to Report Q1 Earnings on April 29

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report 2021 first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-366-1371 (United States) or 639-380-0047 (International). The Conference ID is 7246409.

The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.expeditions.com.