American Cruise Lines to Sponsor Antiques Roadshow

American Cruise Lines announced that it is again a national sponsor of PBS’ ongoing series Antiques Roadshow.

Now in its 25th season, 18-time Emmy Award nominated Antiques Roadshow. features antiques owners from across the country who bring in items to be appraised by the country’s leading antiques and collectibles experts, according to a press release.

The true value of many antiques featured is intrinsically tied to their place in American history.

“We are pleased to renew our partnership with PBS and Antiques Roadshow,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “The approximately six million weekly viewers of Antiques Roadshow and guests of American Cruise Lines have a common bond in their shared passion for American culture, and in uncovering fascinating histories which often exist right in our own backyards.”

“I am thrilled that American Cruise Lines has joined us as a sponsor of Antiques Roadshow,” added Executive Producer Marsha Bemko. “The support of our sponsors helps make it possible to continue our search for America’s hidden treasures. We’re excited to share the adventure as we explore history throughout our country!”