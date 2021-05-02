AIDA Status Update: The Latest and Greatest

AIDA is one of the cruise lines that has managed to resume service after a pandemic-related break, at least partially.

In this short update, Cruise Industry News recaps what the German cruise line has been up to since it stopped sailing in March 2020.

Service Resumptions

Over the last year, AIDA continually looked for service resumption opportunities. While some plans ended up scrapped before the actual service start, others went ahead. The German cruise line already welcomed passengers back three times.

First, in October, it reactivated the AIDAsol in the Mediterranean, in an all-Italian itinerary visiting Naples, Palermo, Catania, La Spezia and Civitavecchia. After a couple of sailings, however, the operation had to be cancelled due to new travel restrictions in Germany.

After cancelling other restart plans, AIDA had its second service resumption on Dec. 5, with the AIDAperla in the Canaries. A second ship, the AIDAmar, was added to the program before Christmas. On Dec. 29, AIDA was forced to cancel the operation after IT issues.

While plans initially called for a January restart, a new lockdown in Germany prompted further cancellations.

Sailing in the Canaries

The AIDAperla then reentered service on March 20, marking the third AIDA resumption. The ship is currently sailing in the Canaries, offering a week-long cruise departing Gran Canaria and visiting Tenerife, La Palma, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote.

The operation was recently extended until June, replacing a set of previously announced Mediterranean cruises.

Intact Fleet

With the Carnival Corporation having sold 18 ships already since the start of the pandemic, the AIDA fleet remains intact. So far, none of its 14 vessels had to depart the fleet.

After the sales in other brands, AIDA ended up with some of the older and smallest vessels across the nine brands of the corporation – including the 38,000-ton AIDAcara built in 1996 and the 48,200-ton AIDAmira built in 1999.

AIDAcosma Delayed

AIDA’s 2021 newbuild, meanwhile, was significantly delayed. Initially scheduled for a spring debut, the LNG-powered AIDAcosma was pushed to the third quarter. With the change, the vessel’s inaugural season in Europe was entirely cancelled and the first voyage rescheduled to Oct. 23, 2021.

In other AIDA shipbuilding news, the cruise line announced in November that it is progressing on its way to emission-neutral ships. The cruise line also said that it plans to install batteries onboard the AIDAperla and fuel cells onboard the AIDAnova in 2021.

By the Numbers:

Ships:

Ships shed: -0

Ships added: +0

Result: No Change

Berths:

Berths shed: -0

Berths added: + 0

Result: No Change