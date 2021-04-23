Crystal Cruises Announces Partnership With California Ocean Alliance

Crystal Cruises has announced a new partnership with the California Ocean Alliance (COA), an organization dedicated to marine research to safeguard oceans for the protection of marine mammals worldwide.

According to the cruise line’s press release, scientists from the COA will join the new expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor aboard a series of “five remote expedition cruises to collect data on whale behavior utilizing submergible acoustic recorders, drones, suction cup tags, and remote biopsy sampling, and engage the Crystal Endeavor guests to assist with their research efforts while traversing the waters of the Antarctic.”

“It is a privilege to join with the California Ocean Alliance in its critical research to inform and promote conservation and management of our oceans and the health and survival of marine mammals,” said Director at Crystal Destination Experiences and the You Care, We Care Crystal Voluntourism Adventures program, Walter Barinaga.

“Crystal guests have a thirst for exploration and a passion for the oceans and the destinations and wildlife they experience on our voyages. They will, no doubt, be enriched by the chance to engage with and learn from the distinguished researchers from the alliance for a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse ecosystems we explore,” he added.

ORCA wildlife experts will join the Crystal Endeavor for three designated destination and cultural expeditions in April and May of 2022, including a 13-night voyage of the isles and coastal cities of Africa, Spain, and Portugal, a 14-night voyage into the heart of Seville and Bordeaux, and a 14-night voyage exploring the British Isles.

ORCA experts and COA researchers and scientists will join Crystal Endeavor’s slate of expedition experts such as biologists, marine biologists, naturalists, historians, ornithologists, geologist, ecologists and others (depending on the itinerary) who will be on hand to offer insights into the local environments, wildlife, landmarks, traditions and cultures.

Ranging in length from 11 to 19 nights, these select voyages depart roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina, December 2021 through February 2022.

“We are excited to partner with Crystal as not only do we know the company’s steadfast commitment to operating responsibly but we have the opportunity to conduct important conservation research in this remote area of the world,” said Associate Researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz and part of the senior leadership team for COA, Dr. Ari Friedlaender.

“We also look forward to sharing our knowledge and engaging with Crystal’s guests to help foster a deeper understanding of marine animals and ecosystems and the direct connection between the health of world oceans and marine mammals to the well-being of ecology and all living organisms across the globe,” he added.

Crystal said that its new partnership with COA expands upon its wildlife conservation efforts, including its partnership with ORCA, a leading marine conservation organization dedicated to the protection of whales, dolphins, and porpoises. In 2019, wildlife experts from ORCA traveled onboard the Crystal Symphony in Alaska to train Crystal’s bridge crew in the protocol for collecting scientific data about the animals’ behavior and treated guests to hours of whale watching.