Where Is the Royal Caribbean Fleet of Cruise Ships?

Royal Caribbean International's fleet is scattered globally, with the biggest recent news being the arrival of the new Odyssey to Haifa.

Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of April 23, 2021:

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Haifa, Israel

The Odyssey of the Seas has recently arrived in Israel. Delivered to Royal Caribbean in March, the vessel is being prepared to its inaugural season, which includes a series of Mediterranean and Greek Isles cruises from the Port of Haifa.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

After arriving in the port in December, the Spectrum of the Seas remains in Singapore. The China-based vessel has been out of service in Asia since April 2020.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Symphony of the Seas is currently near CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas. The world’s biggest cruise ship, it is spending the operational pause around Florida.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

After undergoing maintenance in a local drydock, the Ovation of the Seas is currently anchored off Singapore. In Asia since mid-2020, the Quantum-class vessel was previously used on crew repatriation efforts.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

After several months in the Bahamas, the Harmony of the Seas arrived in Cádiz on April 5. The vessel sailed to the Spanish port to visit the Navantia shipyard, where it is undergoing scheduled maintenance and a drydock.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Coast of England

In Europe since mid-2020, the Anthem of the Seas is presently anchored off Southern England. The Quantum-class ship is currently being prepared to restart service in the United Kingdom, offering domestic cruises..

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Singapore

In November, the Quantum of the Seas became the first Royal Caribbean ship to welcome guests back, with a series of short cruises to nowhere from Singapore. With the program recently extended through October, the vessel is currently undergoing a short maintenance period in a local shipyard before reentering service.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Allure of the Seas is presently at the Stirrup Cay Anchorage along with other Royal Caribbean ships.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Another Royal Caribbean ship in the region, the Oasis of the Seas is sailing around the Bahamas. The vessel is presently near Grand Bahama Island.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After a technical call in Miami, the Independence of the Seas is returning to the Bahamas, where it is spending the operational pause.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Currently sailing near Freeport, the Liberty of the Seas is heading to CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Like the rest of the Freedom-class, the Freedom of the Seas is awaiting the service resumption in the Bahamas. The vessel is currently at the Great Bahama Bank area.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Southern England

One of the ships included in Royal Caribbean’s service restart plan, the Jewel of the Seas is presently anchored in the Poole Bay, in England. With cruises from Cyprus on the schedule starting in July, the vessel is expected to sail to the Mediterranean soon.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After a technical call, the Mariner of the Seas departed Miami on April 22. Now, the vessel is back in the Bahamas, along with other Royal Caribbean ships.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: St. Vincent

The Serenade of the Seas is currently docked in Kingstown, St. Vincent. Earlier this month, the ship was used on humanitarian efforts in the country, helping to evacuate residents following the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Like other Royal Caribbean ships, the Navigator of the Seas is presently anchored in Bahamas’ Stirrup Cay Anchorage.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Caribbean

The Brilliance of the Seas is in the Eastern Caribbean. After leaving St. Maarten on April 13, the vessel anchored in the Titiri Bank, near the island of Barbuda.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

Spending the operation pause in the Caribbean, the Adventure of the Seas is currently docked in Phillipsburg, St. Maarten. From June, the vessel is set to restart service in the Bahamas, as part of Royal Caribbean’s service resumption plan.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Singapore

The Radiance of the Seas is currently anchored off Singapore along with other Royal Caribbean ships.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After being drydocked in Europe back in 2020, the Explorer of the Seas returned to North America earlier this year. Currently, it is anchored in the Stirrup Cay area.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Singapore

Awaiting the service resumption in Asia, the Voyager of the Seas remains anchored off Singapore since April 2020.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: St. Maarten

The Vision of the Seas is docked in St. Maarten along three other Royal Caribbean ships: Adventure of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas and Grandeur of the Seas. From June, the ship is set to offer cruises between the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

The Rhapsody of the Seas is one of four Royal Caribbean ships docked in St. Maarten. Two other Vision-class ships are also in port, the Grandeur of the Seas and the Vision of the Seas.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: St. Maarten

While its three sister ships are docked in St. Maarten, the Enchantment of the Seas is anchored near the island.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: St. Maarten

Another Royal Caribbean ship in St. Maarten, the Grandeur of the Seas is docked in the Philipsburg port.