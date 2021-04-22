Intellian

Norwegian Publishes Short Interviews With Crew Affected by Pandemic

encore

Norwegian Cruise Line has published a number of short videos entitled “EMBARK – NCL Stories” depicting interviews with crew and team members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interviews were launched alongside “EMBARK - The Series”, a docuseries chronicling the brand’s highly anticipated comeback, as the cruise line prepares for its return to service beginning July 25, 2021.

Norwegian said that its “EMBARK – NCL Stories” project focuses on “unscripted conversations” with onboard crew and hospitality team members who have been affected by the pandemic, including:

  • Sanja Bozinovic, Group Service Coordinator & Access Officer, Norwegian Encore
  • Gabe Orta, Co-Founder of onboard mixology experience Bar Lab
  • Alvin Oliva, Cruise Director, Norwegian Spirit
  • Sigit Widodo, Bar Utility, Norwegian Sun

“Through first-hand accounts, the crew reflect on: what they miss about their role at NCL, how the pandemic has affected workers in the Hospitality industry, their desire to welcome guests onboard again and key details of their experiences onboard NCL cruise ships,” Norwegian said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Bureau Veritas

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today