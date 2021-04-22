Norwegian Publishes Short Interviews With Crew Affected by Pandemic

Norwegian Cruise Line has published a number of short videos entitled “EMBARK – NCL Stories” depicting interviews with crew and team members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interviews were launched alongside “EMBARK - The Series”, a docuseries chronicling the brand’s highly anticipated comeback, as the cruise line prepares for its return to service beginning July 25, 2021.

Norwegian said that its “EMBARK – NCL Stories” project focuses on “unscripted conversations” with onboard crew and hospitality team members who have been affected by the pandemic, including:

Sanja Bozinovic, Group Service Coordinator & Access Officer, Norwegian Encore

Gabe Orta, Co-Founder of onboard mixology experience Bar Lab

Alvin Oliva, Cruise Director, Norwegian Spirit

Sigit Widodo, Bar Utility, Norwegian Sun

“Through first-hand accounts, the crew reflect on: what they miss about their role at NCL, how the pandemic has affected workers in the Hospitality industry, their desire to welcome guests onboard again and key details of their experiences onboard NCL cruise ships,” Norwegian said.