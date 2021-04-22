Carnival Releases Video Showcasing LNG Tech

On Earth Day, Carnival Cruise Line today released a new video, LNG Powers the Fun, highlighting the environmental benefits of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), the fuel that will be used on the new Mardi Gras, set to debut later this year from Port Canaveral, Fla., and the Carnival Celebration, scheduled to enter service from PortMiami in 2022, according to a press release.

Carnival said it had worked closely with the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, its energy and technology partner, Shell, the teams at Port Canaveral and PortMiami, and a host of other parties, and is thefirst cruise line to bring LNG to North America.

The video explains how LNG works and why it’s a game changer, Carnival said, in a statement, while detailing the various new technologies and processes, both onboard and on shore, necessary for LNG propulsion, everything from engine designs, fuel containment systems, and the accompanying new engine parts to comprehensive training for shipboard officers and engineers.

New terminal facilities were built at Port Canaveral and are under construction at PortMiami. Shell has chartered the state-of-the-art QLNG 4000 fuel barge to facilitate bunkering Mardi Gras while Port Canaveral has also acquired a purpose-built fire boat to support the LNG provider’s tug.