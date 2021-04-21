Viking Announces Additional Sailings for Mississippi River Cruises

Viking announced today that its new 2024 Mississippi River cruises are now on sale.

The Viking Mississippi will debut in August 2022 and will sail voyages on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, between New Orleans and St. Paul.

Viking’s first river cruises in the U.S. had been highly anticipated when they were officially announced in April 2020, and several sailings have already sold out through the 2023 sailing season, according to a press release from the company.

This strong demand has led Viking to open 2024 sailing dates sooner than originally expected.

"We are pleased with the continued response and support we have received from loyal guests and valued partners ahead of our new Mississippi River sailings,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "As we begin to restart ocean operations this spring, we also look forward to a new chapter in 2022 when we begin sailing our first U.S. river voyages.”