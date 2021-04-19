Royal Caribbean CEO Fain: CDC is Engaging in Dialogue

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is engaging in a constructive dialogue with the cruise industry, said Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Richard Fain.

“Over 400,000 people have taken cruises. That successful experience has not only given us comfort about the safety of cruising, but it has also given us data to discuss with the CDC and other health authorities. Based on that data, over 30 countries have already granted permission for cruising, and we're optimistic that the CDC will too,” Fain said in a video address.

According to Fain, the voices of travel advisors and small businesses across America have demonstrated that there is a “strong desire to see cruising treated like so many other businesses and allow them to operate under safe guidelines.”

“That loud voice has been clear, and it seems to be being heard in Washington and Atlanta. Based on the advances in science and the data provided by our experiences abroad, the CDC is engaging in a constructive dialogue with us in the industry to enable a return to service in a safe and healthy manner,” Fain said.

Fain also highlighted that the CDC has stated that cruising could return as early as mid-July.

“We agree with that assessment, and we're more optimistic than ever that a realistic path forward can be achieved in that timeframe. That would enable a summer season in Alaska and elsewhere,” he said.

Fain added that the final decisions on the resumption date will be up to the CDC, and “we can’t prejudge (them).”

“The science today is clear, our willingness to do what it takes to protect our guests, our crew, and the community we serve is strong, and the new leadership seems ready to have the kind of dialogue that could lead to a constructive outcome,” he stated.