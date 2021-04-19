Overseas Adventure Travel to Resume International Travel

Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) announced that it will resume international travel operations of select Small Group Adventures by land and small ship, beginning in July 2021. All O.A.T. travelers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to departure, and all Trip Experience Leaders, ship crew, and coach drivers will be vaccinated as well, according to a press release.

A number of small ship operations include operations in the Eastern and Western Mediterranean, on the Nile River, a Suez Canal transit, and an expedition to Antarctica in December aboard the Corinthian.

“The health and safety of our travelers is always our number one priority, and we believe that having all travelers fully vaccinated is the fastest way to open the world,” said Mark C. Frevert, Chief Architect & Chief Relationship Officer at O.A.T. “To ensure our travelers’ safety and peace of mind, we have worked with our regional teams and listened to government guidance and feedback from our travelers to create these updated health and safety protocols.”