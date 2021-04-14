Royal Caribbean Restart: A Concise Ship-By-Ship Guide

Royal Caribbean International is set to be the first major contemporary cruise line back in service in North America, relaunching cruises from Nassau, with the Adventure of the Seas offering weeklong itineraries starting on June 12.
The cruise line is also coming back with a bang to the UK, with the Anthem of the Seas offering a combination of four- to eight-night domestic cruises, starting July 7.
Below is the Cruise Industry News guide to these and other Royal Caribbean International ships’ big comebacks, based on announced deployment and cruises available for booking on Royal Caribbean's website (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 12, 2021
Homeport: Nassau
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Grand Bahama Island
Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, Falmouth, Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaway
Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Belize City, Cozumel and George Town
Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard
Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 5, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard
Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries
Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples
Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 11, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and George Town
Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limassol
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes
Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel
Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau
Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: June 2, 2021
Homeport: Haifa
Length: 2 nights
Itinerary: Limassol
Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: October 16, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Napier and Picton
Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days
Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Labadee and Key West
Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Ravenna
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Split
Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Isle of Pines, Mystery Island, Vila and Lifou
Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: May 30, 2021
Homeport: Shanghai
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Kumamoto and Fukuoka
Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: June 26, 2021
Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Freeport (technical call) and Perfect Day at CocoCay
Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Sasebo and Fukuoka