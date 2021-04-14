Royal Caribbean Restart: A Concise Ship-By-Ship Guide

Royal Caribbean International is set to be the first major contemporary cruise line back in service in North America, relaunching cruises from Nassau, with the Adventure of the Seas offering weeklong itineraries starting on June 12.

The cruise line is also coming back with a bang to the UK, with the Anthem of the Seas offering a combination of four- to eight-night domestic cruises, starting July 7.

Below is the Cruise Industry News guide to these and other Royal Caribbean International ships’ big comebacks, based on announced deployment and cruises available for booking on Royal Caribbean's website (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Adventure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: June 12, 2021

Homeport: Nassau

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Grand Bahama Island

Allure of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Nassau, Falmouth, Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: July 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Getaway

Brilliance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Belize City, Cozumel and George Town

Enchantment of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,250

Date: July 10, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: July 5, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Freedom of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard

Grandeur of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: December 5, 2021

Homeport: Bridgetown

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

Independence of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 11, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and George Town

Jewel of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 10, 2021

Homeport: Limassol

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes

Liberty of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Mariner of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau

Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: June 2, 2021

Homeport: Haifa

Length: 2 nights

Itinerary: Limassol

Ovation of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: October 16, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Napier and Picton

Quantum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: In service since December 1, 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Only sea days

Radiance of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: October 24, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Labadee and Key West

Rhapsody of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Ravenna

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Split

Serenade of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: October 24, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Isle of Pines, Mystery Island, Vila and Lifou

Spectrum of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 4,100

Date: May 30, 2021

Homeport: Shanghai

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Kumamoto and Fukuoka

Symphony of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: June 26, 2021

Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Freeport (technical call) and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Voyager of the Seas

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: June 3, 2021

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Sasebo and Fukuoka