Royal Caribbean Restart: A Concise Ship-By-Ship Guide

Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is set to be the first major contemporary cruise line back in service in North America, relaunching cruises from Nassau, with the Adventure of the Seas offering weeklong itineraries starting on June 12.

The cruise line is also coming back with a bang to the UK, with the Anthem of the Seas offering a combination of four- to eight-night domestic cruises, starting July 7. 

Below is the Cruise Industry News guide to these and other Royal Caribbean International ships’ big comebacks, based on announced deployment and cruises available for booking on Royal Caribbean's website (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Adventure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 12, 2021
Homeport: Nassau
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Cozumel and Grand Bahama Island 

Allure of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Nassau, Falmouth, Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Anthem of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Ocean Getaway    

Brilliance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Belize City, Cozumel and George Town

Enchantment of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,250
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard  

Explorer of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 5, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel

Freedom of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard  

Grandeur of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: December 5, 2021
Homeport: Bridgetown
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Scarborough, Port of Spain, St. George’s, Fort de France, Rosseau and Castries

Harmony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

Independence of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 11, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and George Town

Jewel of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 10, 2021
Homeport: Limassol
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Piraeus, Mykonos, Santorini, Chania and Rhodes   

Liberty of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Roatán, Costa Maya and Cozumel  

Mariner of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami 
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty  
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau  

Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: June 2, 2021
Homeport: Haifa   
Length: 2 nights
Itinerary: Limassol

Ovation of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: October 16, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Napier and Picton

Quantum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days

Radiance of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Labadee and Key West

Rhapsody of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Ravenna
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Split  

Serenade of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: October 24, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Isle of Pines, Mystery Island, Vila and Lifou

Spectrum of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 4,100
Date: May 30, 2021
Homeport: Shanghai
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Kumamoto and Fukuoka   

Symphony of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya, Roatán, Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Vision of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: June 26, 2021
Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard  
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Freeport (technical call) and Perfect Day at CocoCay

Voyager of the Seas
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: June 3, 2021
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Sasebo and Fukuoka

