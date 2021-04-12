Intellian

Atlas Ocean Voyages to Offer Complimentary Antarctica Weddings

World Navigator

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced its new Happy Ever Atlas destination weddings and vow renewal program during the company's upcoming Antarctica season aboard the new World Navigator.

Departing on February 14, 2022, World Navigator’s Happy Ever Atlas voyage will offer couples and their companions the most adventurous destination wedding on earth, the company said, in a press release. 

The company said the Happy Ever Atlas destination wedding package is complimentary for guests when registered in advance. Plus, the bride enjoys a 50 percent savings off her stateroom when the wedding party books five or more rooms.

The package includes a legal marriage license, valued at more than $650, and many additional inclusions, which ensure a unique nuptial exchange. 

“Antarctica is the most coveted bucket-list destination and Atlas Ocean Voyages is delivering the Seventh Continent in the most distinctive and memorable way,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “World Navigator’s Happy Ever Atlas voyage will offer couples the most unique setting to exchange their vows for a wedding day they will never forget. Throughout the voyage, guests will also discover fascinating wildlife; awe at Antarctica’s pristine and majestic landscape; and learn about the need to sustain and preserve our planet’s fragile ecosystem.”

Atlas will provide an officiant to conduct the ceremony; a wedding coordinator; and a professional wedding photographer to capture each  moment. Depending on weather, ceremonies can be performed both on land, with penguins, seals and other Antarctica wildlife to bear witness, or in shipboard venues, including World Navigator’s bridge.

The Happy Ever Atlas wedding package includes marriage license, one-tier wedding cake, digital photo package, welcome itinerary and giftbag, personalized bridal parasol, custom penguin jackets, flower bouquet and boutonniere, and custom nuptial announcements and Thank You cards. World Navigator will also throw separate group bachelorette and bachelor parties, as well as host a wedding reception.

Additionally, Atlas will establish an online wedding registry, which allows family and friends to contribute to the couple’s voyage costs or other gifts. Family and friends can gift upgraded transfers, excursions, spa services and more.

