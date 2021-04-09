Carnival and Royal Caribbean to Help Evacuate St. Vincent Before Volcano Erupts

St. Vincent has declared what it said was a red alert and is trying to evacuate the island after seismologists have warned that the La Soufrière volcano could erupt.

“Substantial prospect of disaster. Level 3 declared by Prime Minister. NEMO boss tells residents to ‘be ready, get your things in order,’” St. Vincent’s National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) tweeted on Thursday.

NEMO also said Royal Caribbean Group was sending a ship to help in the evacuation process; Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for more information, but sources believe the Serenade of the Seas is on the way to St. Vincent.

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed it was sending ships.

"Carnival Cruise Line has agreed to send two ships to St. Vincent to support humanitarian efforts to evacuate residents who are under threat from the volcanic eruption of La Soufriere. The Carnival Paradise should arrive to St. Vincent by 11 a.m. local time on Friday, and the Carnival Legend should arrive by approximately 2 p.m. on Friday," Carnival told Cruise industry News.

"Each ship will accommodate up to 1,500 residents who will be transported to neighboring islands which have agreed to offer refuge out of harm’s way. All precautions will be taken to protect the health and safety of Carnival crew and the passengers who board the ships."