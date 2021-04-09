Portland Port Excited for May 17 Cruising Restart in UK

Portland Port has said that it’s excited to welcome back domestic cruising on May 17.

“The port has been able to support numerous cruise lines throughout the pandemic and has witnessed first-hand how all sectors of the maritime industry have pulled together to help each other and collaborate. It is exciting to now see some light at the end of the tunnel and the prospect of passenger cruises restarting,” said Ian McQuade, general manager, commercial at Portland Port.

The English port said it has been evident that cruise lines have “spared no expense, using the latest technology and teams of experts, in transforming their vessels and procedures to produce the safest and best experience possible.” Portland Port has also been reviewing its own policies and procedures to comply with the government’s guidelines and to provide a safe environment for cruise ships to bring their passengers.

The port said that 2021 was scheduled to be “another record-breaking cruise season” for Portland Port. The first half of its program has been cancelled; however, many scheduled calls have been now replaced with domestic cruise calls which shows “just how well the cruise restart has been received.”

The port said it is particularly excited to be included in the inaugural season of MSC’s newest flagship, the Virtuosa, Viking’s latest ship, the Viking Venus and Celebrity’s Silhouette. All will be making first-time visits to Portland.

Discussions continue with a number of other cruise lines and it is expected that more “restart” cruises will be added to the program in the near future.

“Portland Port is delighted to be included in these itineraries for the resumption of passenger cruises for the UK market. The port has maintained an excellent relationship with our local Port Health Authority throughout the pandemic and it is clear that cruise lines have developed a thorough set of protocols to ensure the safe restart of operations. Passengers can look forward to a taste of quintessential England when they visit Portland. From golden beaches to the rolling green hills, winding country lanes, picture postcard villages and numerous attractions of Dorset. After the last 12 months, I am sure that these cruises will offer a much-welcomed relief to many eager holidaymakers,” McQuade said.