Intellian

Cordelia Cruises Selects Resco's PMS/POS Technology Suite

cordelia cruises

Cordelia Cruises has reached an agreement with Resco to implement the powerful Resco PMS and POS as well as Resco's shoreside Central System for Fleet & POS Management.

This was announced by Resco, a company that offers shore and ship software solutions to small and medium-sized operators, in a press release.

Cordelia Cruises is an Indian startup that positions itself as a “premium cruise brand.” It’s owned by Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited. The cruise line aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through “experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian.”

In December 2020, the cruise line acquired a former Royal Caribbean International ship, the Empress of the Seas, which has been renamed as just the Empress.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Bureau Veritas

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today