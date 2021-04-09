Cordelia Cruises Selects Resco's PMS/POS Technology Suite

Cordelia Cruises has reached an agreement with Resco to implement the powerful Resco PMS and POS as well as Resco's shoreside Central System for Fleet & POS Management.

This was announced by Resco, a company that offers shore and ship software solutions to small and medium-sized operators, in a press release.

Cordelia Cruises is an Indian startup that positions itself as a “premium cruise brand.” It’s owned by Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited. The cruise line aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through “experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian.”

In December 2020, the cruise line acquired a former Royal Caribbean International ship, the Empress of the Seas, which has been renamed as just the Empress.