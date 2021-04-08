SRC

AIDA Cruises Extends Canary Islands Season into June

AIDAperla

AIDA Cruises is extending AIDAperla's Canary Islands season into June, according to a statement, offering three new dates for booking beginning April 14, 2021.

The new voyages depart from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on May 15, 22 and 29, 2021. They can also be booked as 14- or 21-day cruises. The new voyages replace a previously announced set of Mediterranean cruises.

Currently, AIDAperla is sailing on seven-day voyages around the Canary Islands. 

According to AIDA, with a testing strategy for guests and crew members already utilized on several cruises, it is AIDA’s top priority for all guests to enjoy their vacation safely.

