Norwegian Makes Key Commission Changes for Travel Partners

For Norwegian Cruise Line, it’s a partner’s first philosophy with the agent community, which has led to some major commission changes coinciding with the company’s announcement of a three-ship restart this summer, said Katina Athanasiou, chief sales officer.

“We are paying commissions for travel partners the moment bookings are paid in full,” she told Cruise Industry News. “The policy change applies to any form of payment on bookings in 2021, 2022 and 2023, paid in full today, even with future cruise credits.”

For agents, this means no more waiting for future cruise credit bookings to sail to receive a commission, as their commissions will now be paid in full for bookings with 100% cash, 100% FCC, or partial cash/partial FCC payments (including CruiseNext).