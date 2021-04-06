Vancouver

Norwegian Makes Key Commission Changes for Travel Partners

Katina AthanasiouFor Norwegian Cruise Line, it’s a partner’s first philosophy with the agent community, which has led to some major commission changes coinciding with the company’s announcement of a three-ship restart this summer, said Katina Athanasiou, chief sales officer.

“We are paying commissions for travel partners the moment bookings are paid in full,” she told Cruise Industry News. “The policy change applies to any form of payment on bookings in 2021, 2022 and 2023, paid in full today, even with future cruise credits.”

For agents, this means no more waiting for future cruise credit bookings to sail to receive a commission, as their commissions will now be paid in full for bookings with 100% cash, 100% FCC, or partial cash/partial FCC payments (including CruiseNext).

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Detyens

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report