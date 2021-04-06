SRC

The Global Cruise Ship Orderbook: April Update

Odyssey of the Seas

The Global Cruise Ship Orderbook has been updated by Cruise Industry News, now showing 104 cruise ships on order and set to be delivered between April 2021 and 2027.

Among key updates, 2021 has seen the official delivery of the MSC Virtuosa, Coral's Geographer, the Quark Ultramarine and Royal Caribbean's 4,200-guest Odyssey of the Seas.

Two new ship orders were made official. Storylines announced it is building its residence ship, the Narrative, at Brodosplit in Croatia. NYK also ordered a new 744-guest ship from Meyer Werft in Germany.

Readers can also download a free PDF of the orderbook here.

Other updates from Cruise Industry News include delivery dates, as well as tonnage and capacity numbers.

