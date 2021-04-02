Here Are The Royal Caribbean Ships Set to Sail This Summer

Royal Caribbean International has been quickly adding ships back into service to cruise this summer, with the Quantum of the Seas already sailing from Singapore on short cruises.

Here's a look at all the ships Royal Caribbean currently has scheduled to operate by the summer season:

Ship: Quantum of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2014

Homeport: Singapore

Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents

First Cruise: Sailing

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2021

Homeport: Haifa (Israel)

Itinerary: Greece & Cyprus

First Cruise: June 2, 2021

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2001

Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)

Itinerary: CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport

First Cruise: June 12, 2021

Ship: Vision of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1998

Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda)

Itinerary: CocoCay and Royal Naval Dockyard (overnight)

First Cruise: June 26, 2021

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2015

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Itinerary: British Islands

First Cruise: July 7, 2021

Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus)

Itinerary: Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete

First Cruise: July 10, 2021