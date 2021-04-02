Here Are The Royal Caribbean Ships Set to Sail This Summer

Royal Caribbean International has been quickly adding ships back into service to cruise this summer, with the Quantum of the Seas already sailing from Singapore on short cruises.
Here's a look at all the ships Royal Caribbean currently has scheduled to operate by the summer season:
Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
First Cruise: Sailing
Ship: Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2021
Homeport: Haifa (Israel)
Itinerary: Greece & Cyprus
First Cruise: June 2, 2021
Ship: Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)
Itinerary: CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport
First Cruise: June 12, 2021
Ship: Vision of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1998
Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda)
Itinerary: CocoCay and Royal Naval Dockyard (overnight)
First Cruise: June 26, 2021
Ship: Anthem of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2015
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: British Islands
First Cruise: July 7, 2021
Ship: Jewel of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus)
Itinerary: Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete
First Cruise: July 10, 2021