Intellian

Here Are The Royal Caribbean Ships Set to Sail This Summer

Anthem of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has been quickly adding ships back into service to cruise this summer, with the Quantum of the Seas already sailing from Singapore on short cruises.

Here's a look at all the ships Royal Caribbean currently has scheduled to operate by the summer season:

Quantum of the Seas

Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
First Cruise: Sailing

Odyssey of the Seas

Ship: Odyssey of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2021
Homeport: Haifa (Israel)
Itinerary: Greece & Cyprus
First Cruise: June 2, 2021

Adventure of the Seas

Ship: Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)
Itinerary: CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport 
First Cruise: June 12, 2021

Vision of the Seas

Ship: Vision of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1998
Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda)
Itinerary: CocoCay and Royal Naval Dockyard (overnight)
First Cruise: June 26, 2021

Anthem of the Seas

Ship: Anthem of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2015
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Itinerary: British Islands  
First Cruise: July 7, 2021

Jewel of the Seas

Ship: Jewel of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2004
Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus)
Itinerary: Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini and Crete
First Cruise: July 10, 2021

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

GIN

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report