Ritz-Carlton Pushes Inaugural Voyage to November in the Caribbean

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced that is made decision to reschedule its inaugural voyage due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Europe, including challenges created by varying international and regional travel restrictions and regulations.

The Evrima will now set sail on November 10, 2021 in the Caribbean.

“While we remain excited by the promise of future travel, given the unpredictable environment created by existing restrictions and the inability to safely gather our Ladies and Gentlemen at this time, we have made the difficult decision to forgo our 2021 Mediterranean season,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We look forward to welcoming guests on board Evrima in the Caribbean this fall.”

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is personally reaching out to impacted guests and their travel agents. Guests impacted by this schedule change may choose to reschedule their voyage to an available voyage in 2021, 2022 or 2023 or discuss reimbursement options through The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.