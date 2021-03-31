Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of New Odyssey of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has taken delivery of the new Odyssey of the Seas from shipbuilder Meyer Werft.

The Quantum-Ultra class cruise ship marks the completion of a series of five ships whose construction Meyer Werft started in January 2013 with the launch of the Quantum of the Seas, according to a press release.

"Royal Caribbean Group commissioned us in 2011 to build the first two units of the Quantum class, which have been very popular with passengers since day one. We have continuously improved and developed these ships, so that we have now built a total of five ships and delivered them since 2014," said Stephan Schmees, Member of the Executive Board Project Management Ships at Meyer Werft.

The construction of the five sister ships comprises a total of 840,000 tons featuring 11,000 kilometers of cable lines, 2,000 kilometers of piping from the yard's pipe center and 10,500 passenger cabins from EMS PreCab.

"We have now successfully delivered the third cruise ship from Papenburg to our customers during the pandemic. This is an important sign of the strength of our shipyard and for the industry as a whole. However, given our stretched order book with the reduced workload, we still have major challenges ahead. If we can achieve a good future package for the years up to 2025, we have every opportunity to secure the company and many jobs in Papenburg with the existing orders," added Jan Meyer, Managing Director at Meyer Werft.