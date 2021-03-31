Storylines to Build New Residence Cruise Ship at Brodosplit

Storylines today announced that it will built its new residence cruise ship concept, the MV Narrative, at Brodosplit in Croatia.

“The ship uilding industry was hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and industry-wide delays and cancellations have been inevitable,” said Storylines founder and co-CEO Alister Punton.

“However, there has been a silver lining with having had a few extra months to adapt to changing COVID-related regulations and to include some additional features that our residents requested such as additional work spaces."

Shannon Lee, Storylines founder and co-CEO added: "Working with Brodosplit helps us achieve our founding principles and sustainability goals as their area of expertise includes LNG engine manufacturing. We’re thrilled to finally be able to release the shipyard agreement for the construction of our new LNG powered ship and we would like to thank our residents for their support to get to this very exciting point."

The ship features fully furnished residences ranging from 237 sq. ft. to 2411 sq. ft., priced from $300,000 to more than $8 million for a premium two-level penthouse suite. Owners and invited guests will have the opportunity to live a sustainable life of luxury and freedom while at sea. Owners have the option to make their unit available through the Storylines rental program.

Positioned as the greenest ship in the market, according to a press release, Storylines' MV Narrative utilizes LNG fuel along with innovative reusable energy technologies and energy storage and recovery systems. The ship also includes a waterfront marina, microbrewery, art studio, hydroponic gardens, and more.