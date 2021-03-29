These New Cruise Lines Were Announced During the COVID-19 Pandemic

A number of new cruise lines have announced their intentions to enter the cruise market in the last year, launching sales and marketing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some cases, the startups were carefully planned prior to the pandemic, while in some, cheap ships or other circumstances gave birth to a number of new cruise lines.

Seajets

First Announced: July 2020 (first ship acquired)

Country: Greece

Ships: Queen of the Oceans (ex-Oceana), Aegean Majesty (ex-Veendam), Aegean Goddess (ex-Pacific Aria), Aegean Myth (ex-Maasdam, pictured above) and the Majesty (ex-Majesty of the Seas).

The Greek ferry operator Seajets acquired a fleet of cruise ships starting in July 2020. The company bought seven vessels, including the former Royal Caribbean’s Majesty of the Seas and the former P&O’s Oceana.

While actual operation plans for the ships have not been released until now, two vessels ended up sent to the scrapyard.

Currently, the remaining five ships are laid-up in Greece.

Tradewind Voyages

First Announced: June 2020

Country: United Kingdom

Ship: Golden Horizon (former Flying Clipper)

Tradewind Voyages was announced in June 2020, chartering the Golden Horizon.

Built at Croatia’s Brodosplit shipyard, the world’s largest sailing vessel will be operated by the new British cruise line from June 2021. The ship is set to offer worldwide itineraries, aimed at the UK market.

Swan Hellenic

First Announced: July 2020

Country: Cyprus (headquarters)

Ships: SH Minerva and two additional newbuilds

Swan Hellenic’s return to the cruise business was officially announced in July 2020. Under new ownership, the brand will offer expedition cruises to the international public from November 2021.

The initial fleet includes three newbuilds, all purpose-built for the expedition market at the Helsinki Shipyard Oy, in Finland.

Cordelia Cruises

First Announced: December 2020

Country: India

Ship: Empress (former Empress of the Seas)

Following in the footsteps of Jalesh Cruises, which was shut down in October 2020, Cordelia Cruises aims to target the Indian market.

The new brand bought the Empress of the Seas from Royal Caribbean and plans to offer cruises from different homeports in India, starting on June 5, 2021.

Selectum Blu Cruises

First Announced: February 2021

Country: Turkey

Ship: Blue Sapphire (former Saga Sapphire)

After reaching an agreement to acquire the former Saga Sapphire in 2019, the Turkish tour operator Anex Tour formed a new cruise line in 2021. Called Selectum Blu Cruises, the brand will operate its first vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean, starting in May.

With plans to expand its fleet, Selectum Blu will source passengers in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and the rest of Eastern Europe.

Foresee Cruises

First Announced: February 2021

Country: China

Ship: Charming (former Sea Princess)

Foresee Cruises will operate the former Sea Princess in China’s domestic market, starting in May.

The brand bought the vessel from Carnival Corporation in September 2020 and renamed it as the Charming.

While not many details of the operation are known at this time, the ship was drydocked in January, at a Chinese shipyard.