Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Jewel of the Seas To Sail From Cyprus From July 10

1616633882 jewel of the seas grenada docked harbor 21

Royal Caribbean International has announced a new program of seven-night cruises from Limassol, Cyprus and around the coastlines of Greece and Cyprus starting from July 10.

The voyages will be operated by the Jewel of the Seas that will call Cyprus home for the first time and sail to the “picturesque shores and ancient ruins” in Cyprus, Greece and the Greek Isles through October, Royal Caribbean said in a press release. Guests will be able to visit a combination of culture-rich cities and idyllic islands, including Limassol, Athens, Greece and the Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

“I’m delighted to announce our safe and gradual return to Europe. We know how eager our guests are to enjoy a getaway this summer, and these sailings, which include a mix of fantastic destinations and must-visit islands, make for the perfect getaway,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“Cyprus is a beautiful island, and we are thankful to the Cypriot government for their support and enthusiasm in making these incredible itineraries possible,” he added.

The new 2021 summer itineraries from Cyprus will open for bookings on April 7. Sailing with vaccinated crew, the cruises – at this time – will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results. These current health and safety measures, like others, may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis, the cruise line said.

“We are delighted that Royal Caribbean will call Limassol its homeport for the first time ever. This has been an ambition of ours for many years, and we are thrilled that, finally, this dream has come to fruition. We have every confidence that Royal Caribbean’s presence in Limassol will be beneficial to Cyprus and, similarly, we are very confident that as a homeport and as a country, Cyprus will live up to the expectations of Royal Caribbean and its guests,” said the Deputy Minister of Tourism for Cyprus Savvas Perdios.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

NIT

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report